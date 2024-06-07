Solan varsity No. 1 private uni in India on QS ranking list

Solan, June 6
Shoolini University has been ranked the number one private university of the country by ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in its World Universities Rankings-2025.
According to the Solan-based university, it was placed at the global rank of 587, a jump from the band of 771-780 last year.
It has been placed at the 14th overall position in the country against the 20th last year.
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, topped the overall rankings in the country, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
In sustainability, the university was ranked 570 globally.
Varsity chancellor PK Khosla said the university’s achievement was a result of a constant focus on quality education and research.
