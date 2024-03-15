Solan: Shoolini University signs MoU with New Mexico State University

Solan, March 14
Shoolini University, Solan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New Mexico State University (NMSU), USA.
The partnership aims to enrich educational experiences and research opportunities for students and faculty members of both universities.
The universities’ collaboration was cemented during a recent visit by Manoj Shukla, a professor at New Mexico State University, to Shoolini University. Shukla’s visit included discussions with officials from Shoolini University — including the Chancellor PK Khosla; Ashish Khosla, President of Innovation and Technology; RP Dwivedi, Director International Affairs; Sourabh Kulshreshtha, Director Research and Development and many other department heads.
The discussions explored potential avenues for joint research initiatives and split PhD programmes, aligning with government regulations, to nurture a global academic community.
Part of the partnership was the agreement in process to launch a one-year professional master’s programme at NMSU, tailored specifically for aspiring professionals.
Director (International Affairs) RP Dwivedi said the partnership opened doors to opportunities in the USA for both the students and faculty.
