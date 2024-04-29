Solan Ward Watch Chaunri Ghati: Haphazard parking, broken roads irk locals

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 28

Improper garbage disposal, broken roads and the lack of parking space are the bane of the Chaunri Ghati ward of the Solan Municipal Corporation.

Residents rue that though a door-to-door system for the collection of garbage is in place, it is not being done on a daily basis. Garbage can be seen littered around at public places in the ward by callous residents.

Though the ward houses Officers’ Colony, where top administrative functionaries live, civic amenities are not up to the mark. A little has been done by officials concerned to tighten the noose around the civic body authorities to ensure daily clearance of garbage. The Municipal Corporation had started a drive against those dumping garbage publicly by asking the residents to send photographs of open garbage disposal, but the initiative did not last beyond a few days.

Roads in the ward are also in a poor condition due to the absence of proper repair and maintenance. At places, roads are worn out, making the surface uneven and bumpy.

“With the Model Code of Conduct in force, road maintenance work will only be taken up after mid-June. Inviting tenders and awarding work will consume some weeks more. By then, monsoon season will start and this will once again halt the repair work,” rued Ankit, a ward resident.

Some residents park their vehicles on both sides of the road often and this inconveniences those driving through the narrow stretch. “It is difficult to drive through narrow roads in the evenings when residents come home and park their vehicles on both sides of the road. Due to the lack of a public parking, there is no option but to park vehicles by roadside,” said Pawan, another resident of the area.

He said the Town and Country Planning Department had made it mandatory for the residents to construct parking and even registration of new vehicles was supposed to be done after showing availability of parking space.

“However, these measures have remained on paper only as there is little enforcement and one can see several vehicles parked on roadsides,” added Pawan. A public parking is the need of the hour in every ward given the rapid increase in the number of vehicles in the town.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan