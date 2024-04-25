Solan ward watch Thodo ground: Encroachments, shortage of parking add to locals’ woes

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 24

Encroachments by shopkeepers who display their wares outside shops and erect permanent structures have reduced the road width in Thodo Ground ward of the Solan Municipal Corporation.

Several encroachments were dismantled by a team of the district administration early this year during a special drive. The administration is keen to develop a dedicated 3-ft path for pedestrians as it has become difficult to walk on the road with the increase in traffic volume.

A large number of shops, banks and a shopping mall are located on the Rajgarh road in the ward. With little parking space available, vehicles are parked along the road, leading to traffic congestion. Despite the area registering a steep increase in commercial activity, not a single parking facility has been developed here.

Apart from a shopping mall, banks, salons, restaurants, apparel showrooms, mobile shops, watch showrooms etc have come up here in the last few years.

Traffic jams are witnessed frequently here as a large number of buses on way to Rajgarh and the hub of educational institutes near Sultanpur ply on this road.

Solan Municipal Corporation Mayor Usha Sharma, when contacted, said, “We are developing parking lots in various parts of the town and a portion of the budget has been set aside for the purpose in view of the increase in the number of vehicles.”

A sum of Rs 1.5 crore had been received for constructing a parking complex on the premises of the Municipal Corporation, while Rs 1.36 crore had been received from the state government for developing a parking lot on a piece of land vacated by the Sports Department, the Mayor said.

“More funds will be required to develop parking lot for 250-300 vehicles and the initial work like preparing an estimate will be initiated soon. More funds will be sought from the government as the parking space is a pressing need here,” Sharma added.

The development of these parking lots will bring much-needed relief to residents of the ward as well as visitors.

The town is frequented by a floating population of thousands of people from nearby places on a daily basis. Being the district headquarters, people visit the town from across the district as well as the nearby districts of Shimla and Sirmaur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan