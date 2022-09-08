Solan: Workshop on 'Ayurvedic healing' at Shoolini varsity

Solan, September 7
A three-day workshop on ‘Ayurvedic healing’ began at Shoolini University here today. Dr Mala Tripathi, Assistant Professor of Yogic Sciences, welcomed the participants. Chancellor of the university PK Khosla inaugurated the workshop and threw light on Ayurveda and its importance in the modern era.
Dr Ajeet Tiwari, an ayurvedia practitioner, explained how people could prevent and treat diseases and maintain good health with Ayurveda. He also explained the importance of ancient Ayurvedic knowledge with respect to its scientific aspects.
Khosla focused on how to spread this ancient knowledge all over the world. A Panchkarma specialist, Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Almora in Uttarakhand; and the coordinator of the De-addiction Centre, Almora, also presented their views. A special consultation session was held for all teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.
