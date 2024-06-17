Solan’s Rishan bags role in TV series

Ambika Sharma
Solan,June 16
A ten-year-old Solan boy, Rishan Verma, will showcase his acting skills in popular television series ‘Badal pe Paon Hai’ being aired on Sony SAB after he secured a continuity role in the popular serial.
Verma bagged this role after a slew of impressive stints in supportive roles on ‘Udaariyaan’ on Colors TV and ‘Dalchini’ on Dangal TV.
Hailing from Solan, Rishan has already carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. His passion for dance fetched him a junior dance category top slot in ‘Himachal Got Talent’ in 2022. This victory was a turning point, showcasing his exceptional talent and paving the way for his future pursuits.
Rishan quips, “Getting a continuity role in ‘Badal pe Paon Hai’ is a dream come true. I’ve learned immensely from my experiences in the TV industry, and I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received from all.”
This year, he became a finalist in the ‘Himachal Dance Championship’. Rishan’ s penchant to delve more into the entertainment industry led to his transition into acting.
His acting roles in TV serials enriched his exposure. The 10-year old’s ability to connect with the audiences caught the attention of producers, leading to his current role in ‘Badal pe Paon Hai.’
