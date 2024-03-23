Solar energy powers 13 Kullu schools

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 22

Solar plants are being installed on the roofs of 13 schools in the district as part of modernisation under the Grid Connected Solar Power Plant Scheme. The 5 kW plants will be installed at a cost of Rs 36.65 lakh.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has made a provision for funds for the scheme and a team of Himurja team is installing solar plants in these schools.

Schools to benefit DIET Principal Surender Kumar Sharma said solar plants were being installed in Government Senior Secondary Schools Shalang, Bhutti, Bhalyani, Dugilag, Bagan, Peej, Bhuntar, Jalugran, Barshaini, Pini, Khalogi, Kinja and Jari.

An MoU was signed between NHPC’s Parbati Hydro Electric Project (PHEP) and Himurja in October 2023. The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) is coordinating between the schools and the two executing agencies. With the installation of solar plants, the schools’ dependence on other sources of electricity and power bills will be reduced.

Apart from the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) funds, an amount of Rs 131.52 crore donated by the NHPC through the CSR programme helped carry out development works in Kullu in the past decade. An amount of Rs 108.79 crore under the LADA funds was provided by PHEP since 2012 besides Rs 4 crore for the construction of an extension building of the Regional Hospital Kullu. Around Rs 18.74 crore has also been spent by the NHPC in the district under the CSR on activities such as health, education, sanitation and potable water. Residents said the NHPC had contributed to the economic development and improvement of the quality of life.

#Kullu #solar energy