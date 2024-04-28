Solar plant being set up at Bhakra Nangal damaged

Nangal, April 27
The largest floating solar plant of North India being installed at Bhakra Nangal in the Himachal Pradesh area has been damaged leading to a huge loss to the construction company. The foundation stone of the plant valued at Rs 90 crore was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 4.
The state-owned SJVN in agreement with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had started setting up the country’s first downstream solar installation on the Bhakra-Nangal reservoir. It will save close to 6,57,795 tonnes of CO2 emissions and produce over 33 million units of power output per year. A Mohali-based private company has been awarded the work of installing the plant.
The officials concerned said nearly 7 per cent of the work to install the plant had been completed and it was to be commissioned in August this year. Yesterday, around 7.30 pm, they came to know that a large number of solar panels installed on the reservoir were washed away.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...