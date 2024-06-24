Soldier killed in road accident in Hamirpur

PTI

Hamirpur, June 23

A serving soldier who was on leave died in a road accident when his bike collided head-on with a bus in Hamirpur on Sunday, police said. The police identified the deceased as Suresh Kumar (37), a resident of Sujanpur.

Kumar was going from Sujanpur to Bajrol when his bike collided with a bus coming from Hamirpur via Bajrol towards Jangalberi. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

