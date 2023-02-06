Solid waste dumped in open in McLeodganj

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Solid waste dumped in open

Solid waste littered at several places of Jogibara in McLeodganj presents an ugly picture of the popular tourist spot. Stench emanating from the garbage will make tourists think twice before revisiting the place. The civic body should ensure regular garbage collection, disposal and steps to discourage residents from dumping waste in the open. Sukhdev, Dharamsala

Water shortage in upper Dharamsala

Even in the winter, water shortage has hit many parts of upper Dharamsala. Residents in some areas are receiving just one hour of water supply in a day. The authorities concerned should ensure adequate water supply to the residents. Kuljeet, McLeodganj

Hoardings put up without permission in Solan

several hoardings, mostly by educational institutions and private companies, have come up in Solan. Many of these have apparently been put up without the permission of the local Municipal Corporation. The civic body should ensure hoardings put up without its permission are removed. Rajeev, Solan