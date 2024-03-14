Some cooperative officials acting like dictators, says Kullu union chairman

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 13

Former minister and Kullu district Cooperative Union Chairman Satya Prakash Thakur said the cooperative movement that spread across the country had started in Himachal Pradesh.

‘Conduct vigilance enquiry against 3 officials’ The former minister alleged that the job of the Cooperative Department was to coordinate with the District Cooperative Unions to promote the movement, but some officials were acting as dictators.

This time, some officials of the department created a rift in the cooperative movement on the district-level Cooperative Day, he claimed.

Thakur demanded that three officials of the Kullu Cooperative Department be removed immediately, and a vigilance inquiry be conducted against them for engaging in the weakening of the cooperative movement.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said the movement had started from Panjawar, Una. Thakur expressed happiness over the fact that Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri from Una was also the Cooperative Minister of the state.

“We have high expectations from the Cooperative Minister,” he said.

With the beginning of the cooperative movement, black marketing had ended in the country, and lakhs of people across the country got employment opportunities, Thakur added.

He said on the occasion of Cooperative Day in Una, the Deputy Chief Minister started a cooperative college, which would benefit the people associated with the cooperative movement of the state. The Kullu Cooperative Union worked to promote the cooperative movement, he added.

“Training programmes are conducted from time to time and the cooperative union of Kullu is the number one cooperative union in the country, where many facilities are being provided,” he added.

The former minister alleged that the job of the Cooperative Department was to coordinate with the district Cooperative Unions to promote the movement, but some officials were acting as dictators.

This time, some officials of the department created a rift in the cooperative movement on the district-level Cooperative Day, he further claimed.

He said the District Inspector and the Inspector of Naggar block of the department celebrated Cooperative Day separately, bypassing the cooperative union. Cooperative Day was celebrated in two separate places in the district due to it, he added.

Thakur demanded that three officials of the Kullu Cooperative Department be removed immediately, and a vigilance inquiry be conducted against them for engaging in the weakening of the cooperative movement. Enquiries already initiated against one of these officials on the allegations of corruption should also be expedited, he added.

He said these officials should be banned from issuing orders, and should be transferred immediately.

He alleged that the Assistant Registrars of the department were working under the pressure of these officials, due to which the entire cooperative movement suffered a setback.

The directors of many societies and the district Cooperative Union have objected to the working of these officials, and have also made complaints against them, he said, adding that the officials were working in a spirit of vendetta against the societies that had lodged these complaints. He said the High Court would be approached if these officials were not removed soon.

