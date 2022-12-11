‘Son of soil’: Anand Sharma hails Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s elevation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Former Union Commerce Minister Anand Sharma on Saturday congratulated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on his selection as the next Chief Minister of HP. He said that he was grateful to the party leadership for taking a “democratic decision” and choosing one who had risen through the ranks.

The Congress on Saturday announced Sukhu, who headed the party’s campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, as Chief Minister. Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, would be Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharma said on Twitter, “Congratulations to...Sukhu... Richly deserved recognition of his lifelong commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution.” “Grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen through the ranks,” he said.

“A matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our CM, thanks to our leadership, Smt Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, @RahulGandhi and @PriyankaGandhi for leading a spirited campaign,” he tweeted.