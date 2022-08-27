Sonal Mansingh deliveres lecture on Tagore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

Padam Vibhushan and MP Dr Sonal Mansingh delivered the eighth Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Lecture, which was organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) and IGNOU, at Delhi yesterday. Mansingh, a choreographer and writer, gave the keynote lecture on ‘The Many Faces of woman: Ashta-Naayika and Tagore’.

IGNOU VC, Prof Nageshwar Rao and Chairperson of the IIAS, Shimla, Professor Shashiprabha Kumar were present on the occasion.

#Shimla