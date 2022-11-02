Sonia in Shimla on a private visit

Shimla, November 1
Former AICC president Sonia Gandhi arrived here on a private visit today.
It has been reliably learnt that Sonia is on a private visit to spend time at her daughter Priyanka Gandhi’s house at Charabra, 12 km from here. She is unlikely to campaign for party candidates or meet any leaders. Of late, she has been frequenting Priyanka’s house.
Priyanka is leading the Congress campaign in the state in the absence of her brother Rahul Gandhi. She had addressed an election rally at Mandi yesterday. She is expected to address some more meetings and hold road shows in other parts of the state in the run up to the elections.
