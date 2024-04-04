Sonic boom by IAF jet creates panic in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 3

Panic gripped Kullu and Bhuntar residents after they heard a sonic boom here on Wednesday. People heard a thumping sound as doors and windows of buildings shook.

The Kullu police, in a Facebook post, said the loud explosion was caused by the movement of a fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and urged the locals not to panic.

A supersonic fighter jet creates a shockwave known as sonic boom when it travels faster than the speed of the sound. A sonic boom is a sound associated with shock waves created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound. Sonic booms due to a large supersonic aircraft can be particularly loud and startling, and may cause minor damage to some structures. However, no such loss was reported in the valley.

Various social media platforms were flooded with messages after the sonic boom was heard in an area of about 10 km from Kullu to Bhuntar around 3pm. The IAF is showcasing its might and capability to carry out high-octane operations during the ‘Gagan Shakti-2024’ exercise “in a realistic environment” from April 1 to 10.

