Ankush Dass Sood Himachal HC Bar president

Shimla, September 30
Ankush Dass Sood, senior advocate, has been elected as president of the High Court Bar Association in the annual general election of the advocates’ body. He has defeated senior advocate Naresh Kumar Thakur by 352 votes.
Tarun Kumar Sharma has been elected vice-president of the association and defeated Dheeraj Kumar Vashisht by 163 votes. Abhilasha Kundal has been elected secretary defeating Abhinav Purohit by 28 votes. As many as 1,016 advocates cast votes in the election.
