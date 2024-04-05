Soon, book parking slot online in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

To ensure that tourists and locals do not face any inconvenience in finding parking slots for their vehicles, the Shimla Municipal Corporation will launch an online facility for booking parking slots at 11 prominent parking sites across the town.

Once the system is in place, people will be able to identify and book slots online to park their vehicles during their visit to the town.

With the help of a mobile application, they will also be able to know whether parking is available at prominent parking lots across the town.

This will also help tourists check the availability of parking slots before entering the town.

The smart parking facility is being developed with the assistance of a European Union Project. At present, the application is being developed and will be available for the people soon. The application is also being connected with the surveillance cameras installed in the parking lots. The facility of smart parking will be first made available on a trial basis at several big parking lots as soon as the mobile application is ready.

SMC Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said the corporation was going to start the online parking slot booking facility soon. “With the availability of this service, people, especially tourists, visiting the town will be able to book parking in advance.”

Attri said people will also be able to make online payments through this application.

The corporation also proposes to provide additional parking for 2,000 vehicles in the coming days.

