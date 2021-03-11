Soon, 'Hospital on wheels' for animals in Himachal

Shimla, June 3
The state government will launch ‘Hospital on wheels’ — a government-run ambulance network throughout the state with an on board veterinarian to provide on the spot treatment to injured and sick animals in June.
About the vehicles
- These will be customised fabricated vehicles for veterinary healthcare with equipment for diagnosis, treatment and minor surgery, audiovisual aids and other basic requirements.
- These would be equipped with a ‘hydraulic lift’ facility to shift animals to the nearest government veterinary facility .
Necessary preparations have been made by the Animal Husbandry Department for launching centrally sponsored mobile ambulatory veterinary clinics, said Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar.
A provision of Rs 16 lakh has been made for the vehicle, its furnishings and equipment for veterinary treatment.
The Animal Husbandry Department is establishing a round-the-clock veterinary telemedicine facility with a toll-free number 1962 to offer these services.
