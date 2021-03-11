Soon, 'Hospital on wheels' for animals in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

The state government will launch ‘Hospital on wheels’ — a government-run ambulance network throughout the state with an on board veterinarian to provide on the spot treatment to injured and sick animals in June.

About the vehicles These will be customised fabricated vehicles for veterinary healthcare with equipment for diagnosis, treatment and minor surgery, audiovisual aids and other basic requirements.

These would be equipped with a ‘hydraulic lift’ facility to shift animals to the nearest government veterinary facility .

Necessary preparations have been made by the Animal Husbandry Department for launching centrally sponsored mobile ambulatory veterinary clinics, said Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar.

A provision of Rs 16 lakh has been made for the vehicle, its furnishings and equipment for veterinary treatment.

The Animal Husbandry Department is establishing a round-the-clock veterinary telemedicine facility with a toll-free number 1962 to offer these services.