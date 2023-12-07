Soon, HP Police to have women buglers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

Breaking a glass ceiling, three women police personnel will play the bugle for the first time during ceremonial guard of honour and other ceremonies in the state.

For the first time in the history of Himachal, women would play the bugle, which has traditionally been considered a male-dominated craft.

Shivani, Shweta and Neeshu from the 5th IRB (Bassi), who have been chosen to venture into this male dominated bastion, are undergoing the basic bugler course at the HP Police Training College (HPPTC) at Daroh near Palampur.

"More women constables are showing interest and are expected to join soon. Bugle is important the military, where the bugle call is used to announce the daily routine of the camp," said DIG (HPPTC) Bimal Gupta.

Historically, the bugle was used in the military to relay instructions from officers to soldiers during battles.

The bugle was used to assemble the leaders and to give marching orders to the camps, he added.

Gupta said the department has taken a significant step towards breaking gender stereotypes and fostering an inclusive culture that values and celebrates the contributions of all its members. "Melodic tunes of the bugle evoke a sense of honour, respect and tradition, adding a touch of solemnity and grandeur to these occasions," he said.

"This historic moment sends a powerful message that gender should never be a barrier to pursuing one's passion and achieving professional excellence," said DGP Sanjay Kundu.

The state police recognises the importance of representation and believes that diversity strengthens the organisation, he added.

