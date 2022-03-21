Soon, policy to regularise services of Silai Adhiyapika, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, March 20
A committee would be constituted to look into the matter of re-designating Silai Adhiyapika (tailoring teachers) and to frame a policy for regularising their services, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today while addressing a delegation of Silai-Kataye Adhiyapika that called on him at Oak Over.
He said with the increase of Rs 900, the teachers would now get honorarium of Rs 7,950 per month. The state government would also ensure that 20 per cent seats of panchayat secretaries are filled from among Silai Teachers, for which notification would be issued soon.
Thakur said the government was also ensuring women empowerment at all levels. The Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Beti Hai Anmol, Shagun Yojna and other such schemes were aimed in this direction. For the first time, gender budgeting component had been introduced in the budget for 2022-23.
Madan Rana, president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), who led the delegation, thanked the Chief Minister for being considerate towards the demands of the working class. Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, BMS general secretary Yash Pal and president of Silai Teacher Association Sunita Rana was also present.
