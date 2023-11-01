Soon, ropeway to connect Una's Chintpurni temple

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Chintpurni shrine in Una district will soon be connected with a Rs 76.50-crore ropeway which will ferry devotees to the ancient temple.

Can ferry 700 pilgrims per hour The modern transportation system would facilitate 700 pilgrims per hour in each direction, significantly enhancing the overall pilgrim experience.

The Chintpurni temple is recognised as one of the Shakti Peeths and the most sacred shrine in the state.

The ropeway with a span of 1.1 km will give impetus to religious tourism in the state. The government is mulling to connect some other religious shrines with ropeways for easy accessibility and strengthening the existing infrastructural facilities, an official spokesperson said.

Currently, the access to the temple is limited to a single-lane road from the Baba Mai Dass Bhawan parking area, leading to congestion, especially during religious occasions such as Navratris. The introduction of the ropeway will be a vital step in addressing these challenges, he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has envisioned the state government to attract five crore tourists annually with religious tourism playing a crucial role in achieving this goal. Himachal Pradesh, known as Devbhoomi (Land of Gods), is home to numerous historic temples that draw lakhs of devotees every year. As a result, the state government has prioritised enhancing infrastructure at these temples to create memorable and seamless experiences for pilgrims.

