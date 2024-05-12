Soon, scan QR code to pay water bill

Tribune News Service

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, May 11

For a trouble-free experience while paying the water bills, the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) will soon provide people the facility to pay the bill using a QR code. With this, the residents people will be able to make payments by scanning the QR code.

PP Sharma, AGM (Water), SJPNL, said, “At present, officials are conducting the trial of the QR Code facility. It will be made available to the people as soon as the trial is completed. The facility will be made available through an application.”

Currently, the people can pay the water bills by cash or through debit/credit card and net banking.

There are around 35,000 drinking water supply consumers in Shimla town out of which around 20,000 customers prefer to pay their water bills through the online mode.

Faulty water meters to be replaced

The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited will inspect domestic water meters across the town to ensure that accurate bills are issued.

Many consumers had complained that due to faulty water meters, they were receiving inaccurate water bills. It has come to the notice that several water meters are either not working or showing wrong readings, leading to an error in the bills.

