Soon, separate cadre for super specialist docs in Himachal: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here yesterday that the government would soon create a separate cadre for super specialist and specialist doctors in the state. He added that the step was being taken to meet the shortage of specialist and super-specialist doctors, which had become a major challenge for the government.

In the past two years, a number of super-specialists and specialists had left the state services and joined hospitals outside the state or AIIMS at Bilaspur and Jammu. The main reason for super specialists moving out of the state was that they had to work under the medicines and surgery departments since there was no separate cadre for them. At present, over 100 posts of specialist and super-specialist doctors are lying vacant in different hospitals and medical colleges of the state.

The Chief Minister, while talking to reporters here, said that the girl victim of the the stabbing incident could have been treated in the state “if we had better health infrastructure”. He added that he was of the firm view that no patient should be referred to hospitals outside the state and our doctors should have means to treat them.

He said that despite the fact that the state spent crores of rupees on health services in the state every year to acquire the latest equipment, still hundreds of patients had to go outside the state for medical treatment. He added that his government was committed to providing the best health services in the state so that no patients were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, and other private hospitals.

He said health services would be strengthened in all medical colleges and zonal hospitals in a phased manner.

#Palampur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu