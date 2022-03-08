Soon, SpiceJet, A-I to resume Dharamsala flights

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 7

and SpiceJet will resume all flights on the Delhi-Dharamsala circuit from March 27. These were suspended two years ago because of Covid.

Since the tourist season is about to begin and Covid cases have come down, both airlines have agreed to resume the flights.

Official sources said SpiceJet and Air-India will operate two flights each between Delhi and Dharamsala daily, while Air-India will also launch a flight to Dharamsala via Chandigarh and back daily.

Besides, in April, IndoGo will also start one more flight between Dharamsala and Delhi. IndiGo will be the third airlines to operate from the Gaggal airport. With the number of flights increasing to six a day, airfares are likely to come down. Besides, it will also increase the tourist inflow to Kangra.

The Gaggal airport is the busiest airports of Himachal Pradesh. The airport strip is 1,372 metre. As only small planes can land here, the airfare is among the highest in the country. It touches Rs 21,000 for one-way trip from Dharamsala to Delhi in the peak season. It is expected that with the addition of new flights in this circuit, the airfare will also come down.

Meanwhile, Naveen Sareen, spokesman of the Kangra Valley Travel Agents Association, today requested the Union Civil Aviation Minister to reduce the airfare on the Dharamsala-Delhi circuit and fix it on a par with UDAN.

#air india #SpiceJet