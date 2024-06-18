Soybean cultivation gets big push in Mandi’s Dharampur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 17

In a significant initiative, the Farmers’ Produce Organisation (FPO), in collaboration with Sundarnagar’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra, has commenced a soybean cultivation project across Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district.

Today, the project was officially launched at the FPO office in Sajao, marking the distribution of 4,000 kg of soybean seeds to local farmers. The distribution process was overseen by agricultural scientists L.K. Sharma and Neha Chauhan of Kendriya Vigyan Kendra, Sundernagar.

The project aims to establish nine soybean clusters spanning a total of 700 bigha of land in Dharampur. This initiative aligns with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s plan, implemented under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation, known as the Oil Seed Model Village Project. Mandi district was specifically chosen for this initiative due to the keen interest shown by local farmers’ producer unions. Speaking at the launch event, K.L. Sharma, the agricultural scientist and soybean cluster in-charge, highlighted that the Krishi Vigyan Kendra will provide guidance to farmers in these clusters, including support with pesticides and other essential resources.

FPO president Satpal Singh Chauhan and secretary Bhupender Singh said the largest soybean cluster, covering 175 bigha in Roso village, has received 900 kg of seeds. Additionally, clusters will be established on 200 bigha in Chhuhighat, Dabrot and Sherpur villages, 170 bigha in Chaitrana, 150 bigha in Garli, 50 bigha in Nalyana, 25 bigha each in Padchu and Trible villages. To ensure effective management, FPO has formed cluster committees tasked with overseeing operations throughout the three-year project duration, which includes planting mustard during the rabi season. Satpal Chauhan emphasised FPO’s commitment to establishing a small-scale soybean processing industry. Funding proposals for the endeavour are being forwarded by the FPO to relevant agencies through the Regional Office of the National Cooperative Development Corporation in Shimla, facilitating local processing capabilities upon harvest.

The initiative is also expected to enhance local agricultural productivity and economic growth. By leveraging modern practices and fostering cooperative efforts, the project aims to create sustainable benefits for farmers in Dharampur and contribute to broader agricultural development goals in the region.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi