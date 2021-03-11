SP marks inquiry into escape of undertrial

Dharamsala, May 20
SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma has ordered a departmental inquiry into the escape of undertrail Prince Kumar from police custody yesterday. Prince, who was lodged in the Dharamsala jail, fled while he was being taken to Pathankot.
The Himachal Police had arrested Prince, a resident of Samba in Jammu, in a dacoity case. He was in judicial custody in Dharamsala jail.
Dharamsala SP Jail Vikas Bhatnagar said Prince had cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act against him in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge
Supreme Court Bench won’t interfere with survey report | Int...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...
Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel
Four rape-cum-murder accused were killed in 'encounter' | Po...
China for expansion of five-nation BRICS
Nine developing nations attend ‘BRICS Plus’ meeting