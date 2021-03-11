SP marks inquiry into escape of undertrial

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 20

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma has ordered a departmental inquiry into the escape of undertrail Prince Kumar from police custody yesterday. Prince, who was lodged in the Dharamsala jail, fled while he was being taken to Pathankot.

The Himachal Police had arrested Prince, a resident of Samba in Jammu, in a dacoity case. He was in judicial custody in Dharamsala jail.

Dharamsala SP Jail Vikas Bhatnagar said Prince had cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act against him in Punjab.