SP: No 'Pakistan Colony' in Baddi Industrial Area

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 2

SP Baddi Mohit Chawla today refuted the presence of any ‘Pakistan Colony’ behind Vardhman textiles at Sai Road in the Baddi Industrial Area.

Chawla visited the said housing colony at Bhupnagar where a courier addressed to an Uttar Pradesh migrant bore the address of ‘Pakistan colony’. It was received by a courier company on Monday. The receipt of the said address went viral and people were seen posting various comments about the happening on the social media.

When enquired by the police, it turned out to be a mischief done by the said youth Vishnu, who was working in Baddi. He had given the address of Pakistan colony at Bhupnagar to create a mischief.

The SP warned the residents not to indulge in such mischief as it could attract action and said no such area existed in Baddi. He also visited the Bhupnagar colony and spoke to the panchayat representatives of Thana village who refuted presence of any such colony.

