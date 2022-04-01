Space crunch, yet govt building lies vacant

- Chamba district headquarters is facing a scarcity of government buildings to accommodate offices of various departments, yet an old building of the Welfare Department at Kasakra mohalla is lying vacant.
- The building was inaugurated on December 16, 1987, by the then Education Minister Sagar Chand Nayyar as a women’s hostel.
- Simultaneously, the district offices of the Welfare Department were also accommodated here, which were shifted to a new building about five years ago.
- Later, the Child Development Project Officer occupied the building. However, the CDPO office was also shifted to some other place recently.
- Officials of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment say the building is under repair.
