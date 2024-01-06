Speaker: Bhattiyat to have DSP, JSV offices, civil court

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, January 5

Reiterating his priority of overall development of Bhattiyat, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said divisional office of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), offices of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a civil court would to be set up in the constituency soon.

The Speaker made these announcements while presiding over the silver jubilee and annual prize distribution ceremony of Kids Camp Senior Secondary Public School at Chowari today.

In his address, Pathania said the institute had played an important role in the development of education in the region. He added that Kids Camp Public School was motivating children to participate in various multi-dimensional activities along with studies.

Earlier, Principal Seema Thakur presented the annual report of the school. On the occasion, school students presented a colourful cultural programme and the Speaker announced Rs 21,000 for children participating in cultural activities.

