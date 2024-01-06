Speaker: Bhattiyat to have DSP, JSV offices, civil court

Dalhousie, January 5
Reiterating his priority of overall development of Bhattiyat, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said divisional office of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), offices of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a civil court would to be set up in the constituency soon.
The Speaker made these announcements while presiding over the silver jubilee and annual prize distribution ceremony of Kids Camp Senior Secondary Public School at Chowari today.
In his address, Pathania said the institute had played an important role in the development of education in the region. He added that Kids Camp Public School was motivating children to participate in various multi-dimensional activities along with studies.
Earlier, Principal Seema Thakur presented the annual report of the school. On the occasion, school students presented a colourful cultural programme and the Speaker announced Rs 21,000 for children participating in cultural activities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister