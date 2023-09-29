Speaker: Bhattiyat villages to get road connectivity soon

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, September 28

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said efforts were afoot to link the remaining villages of the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district with road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He presided over the closing ceremony of a block-level Under-12 sports tournament at Hobar in the district.

He said that Rs 58 crore would be spent on the construction of a double-lane road from Sihunta to Lahru while Rs 3 crore was being spent on metalling and tarring the Hobar-Khareda road.

Pathania instructed the PWD to complete the tarring work soon and connect the Ghatasani area with Khareda.

He said 80 players, who took part in the tourney, had been selected for the district-level U-12 tournament.

#Chamba #Dalhousie #Kuldeep Singh Pathania