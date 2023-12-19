Speaker calls meeting of Congress, BJP legislators

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 18

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today held a meeting with ruling and Opposition members for the smooth conduct of the five-day winter session of the Himachal Assembly beginning at Dharamsala tomorrow. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohal Lal Brakta, MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary, KL Thakur and Hoshiyar Singh (Independent) attended the meeting.

Pathania, while addressing mediapersons at the Legislative Assembly at Tapovan, said that the fourth session of the fourteenth Vidhan Sabha would begin on December 19, at 11 am. “On the first day of the session, a mourning will be held on the demise of former MLA Bal Krishna Chauhan. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will introduce two members of the newly appointed Council of Ministers in the House. The session will continue till December 23. There will be a total of five sittings of the session. There will a Non-Official Members’ Working Day on December 21,” he added.

The Speaker said, “School students will be given an opportunity to watch the proceedings of the House. Only those having official passes issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat will be allowed entry to the Tapovan Assembly building.”

He said, “For the session, notices of 471 questions have been received from members. Information has been sought on 348 starred questions (online 286 and offline 62) and 123 unstarred questions (online 109 and offline 14), which have been sent to the government. Besides, four notices under Rule 62, one under Rule 63, 10 under Rule 101, 12 under Rule 130, including two postponed notices of the previous session, and one notice under Rule 324 were also received.”

