Speaker flags off mobile health van

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 20

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania flagged off a mobile health van operated by the District Red Cross Society here today.

He said that the health van was very effective in providing better health services in remote areas of the district. He directed officials concerned to ensure proper use of the van that started from near local Government Model College campus after health check-up of some people.

The van is equipped with modern medical equipment such as central oxygen system, refrigerator, electric cooler, minor surgery equipment, ECG machine, stabiliser, pulse oximetre, dressing material, examination couch, box, splint, intercom, biomedical waste dustbin, autoclave, cold chain etc.

Facilities for all routine tests would be available in the van. There are also separate seating arrangements for doctor and support staff. The van would facilitate health check-up of people in remote areas as well as collection of samples for various tests. Local MLA Neeraj Nayar and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana were present on the occasion.

#chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania