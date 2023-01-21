Speaker flags off mobile health van

Chamba, January 20
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania flagged off a mobile health van operated by the District Red Cross Society here today.
He said that the health van was very effective in providing better health services in remote areas of the district. He directed officials concerned to ensure proper use of the van that started from near local Government Model College campus after health check-up of some people.
The van is equipped with modern medical equipment such as central oxygen system, refrigerator, electric cooler, minor surgery equipment, ECG machine, stabiliser, pulse oximetre, dressing material, examination couch, box, splint, intercom, biomedical waste dustbin, autoclave, cold chain etc.
Facilities for all routine tests would be available in the van. There are also separate seating arrangements for doctor and support staff. The van would facilitate health check-up of people in remote areas as well as collection of samples for various tests. Local MLA Neeraj Nayar and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana
Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...
Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode
The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...
Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees
Services of the contractual employees, who have completed tw...
FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot
The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint file...
Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind
The mastermind has been identified as Jagdish