Speaker: Follow path of truth shown by Maharishi Valmiki

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, October 28

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said that by writing the epic Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki had shown the path of truth and devotion to duty to people. He was the chief guest at a function organised by the Valmiki Kalyan Sabha, Bakloh, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Pathania said that the Maharishi described the life of Lord Ram by composing the epic Ramayana, which formed the basis of all subsequent writings on him.

He conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on Valmiki Jayanti and said, “It is our good fortune that we are celebrating the holy birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. In the present times, for complete harmony in society, it is important that people follow the path shown by Lord Ram.”

Valmiki Kalyan Sabha chief Rakesh Sindhu honoured Pathania by presenting him with a shawl, cap and a memento. Later, the Speaker hoisted a flag in the Maharishi Valmiki temple complex. He said that the residential areas of 1/4 and 2/4 markets under the Army Cantonment Council, Bakloh, would be separated and included in the adjoining gram panchayats soon. Necessary steps would also be taken to ensure development in the area, he added.

The Speaker announced an incentive of Rs 51,000 for the Valmiki Sabha from his discretionary fund. He also honoured the members and artistes of the Valmiki Sabha for their excellent work.

