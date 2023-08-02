Speaker inspects rain damage in Bhattiyat

Dalhousie, August 1
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today took stock of the Motla college road, which was damaged in recent heavy rain and flashfloods in the Bhattiyat area of Chamba district.
Pathania issued guidelines to the officers of the departments concerned to speed up the work to restore damaged roads, irrigation and drinking water projects and other related works, besides providing relief to the affected families.
During his visit, the Speaker also inspected the site identified for the proposed government college building at Sihunta and the rest house of the Jal Shakti Department at Thakoli.
He said that the site for the construction of the college building at Sihunta and the land for the construction of the rest house building of the Jal Shakti Department at Thakoli had been selected.
Pathania also instructed the officials to undertake the construction work soon.
