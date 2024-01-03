Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania lays stone of link road in Bhattiyat

Chamba, January 2
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today laid the foundation stone of the Vasa Mod-Ghatta link road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 89 lakh in the memory of Kirti Chakra awardee Jagdish Chand in the Bhattiyat area of Chamba district. He also directed the Public Works Department to complete the construction of this link road within the stipulated limit.
The Speaker paid homage to Jagdish Chand and honoured his son. Later, he inaugurated a science laboratory constructed by BSNL at a cost of Rs 38 lakh under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan on the premises of Government Senior Secondary School at Dhulara in the district.
Pathania said that science students would be able to avail of the laboratory facility soon. Around 500 students were enrolled in the Dhulara school, he added.
