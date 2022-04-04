Speaker: Make best use of Himachal govt schemes

Hamirpur, April 3
People must make best use of government programmes and policies for their better future. This was stated by Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar while addressing the 25th Jan Manch programme at Darla Gram Panchyat in the Sujanpur constituecy near here today.
He said the Jan Manch programme was started by the government for providing quick relief to common people. The Speaker said the programme was an initiative of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to help people at their doorstep. He said over 50,000 problems were addressed during the past four years under these programmes.
Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, also present during the event, said the programme had benefited people in saving time and money. He said people should also try to resolve disputes amicably.
A total of 50 grievances were settled during the Jan Manch while a minister assured to resolve the pending issues at the earliest.
