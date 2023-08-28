Speaker, ministers to evaluate restoration work

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 27

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Cabinet Ministers will undertake a two-day tour to evaluate the damage caused by heavy downpour between August 13 and 17 and the restoration work undertaken across the state.

A government spokesperson said the Speaker would visit Bilaspur and Una districts while Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri would evaluate the restoration works in Kangra. Similarly, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil would visit Hamirpur, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar (Shimla), Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan (Mandi), Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Solan and Kinnaur), Education Minister Rohit Thakur (Kullu), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh (Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti) and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh would visit Sirmaur district.

