Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to attend Commonwealth meet in Gangtok

Shimla, February 20
State Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will attend the 19th conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Zone-III, in Gangtok.
The Sikkim Legislative Assembly will organise the conference from February 22 to 26. Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of the CPA (India Region), will inaugurate the conference.
