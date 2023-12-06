Speaker reviews arrangements for winter session at Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 5

Speaker of Himachal Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania reviewed the arrangements for winter session to be held at Dharamsala from December 19 to 23. The Speaker held a meeting with the officials of the Kangra administration at the Assembly complex at Tapovan near Dharamsala.

Addressing a press conference at the Assembly building, Pathania said there would be a total of five meetings in this session and a meeting will also be held on Saturday (December 23). December 21 has been designated as Non-Official Members working day. The session notification has already been issued on November 29. With the release of the session notification, information related to questions from members has started coming to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker said. The session will start at 11 am.

Pathania said that there would be no laxity in security during the session and surveillance would be ensured through CCTV and drone cameras. Guidelines have been issued to ensure security of Tapovan legislative Assembly building and premises during the session. Official passes issued to the officers and employees of the government and Legislative Assembly secretariat will have to be displayed prominently so that there is minimum need for frisking by security personnel.

He further said for the preparations for the session, the district administration has already held meetings under the chairmanship of District Magistrate, Kangra. The repair and cleaning work in Tapovan building will be completed in time. Appropriate arrangements for accommodation for members of the party and opposition coming for the session will be made by the district administration. He said that to deal with any emergency, an ambulance from the health department and a doctor and para medical staff will be on duty on the Tapovan campus.

