Speaker visits flood-hit areas

Chamba, July 16
As per initial estimates, the recent heavy rainfall and flashfloods caused a loss of around Rs 4,000 crore across the state, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania here today.
After inspecting rain and flood-affected areas along the Chamba-Bharmour highway, the Speaker said the notional loss across the state might be well over Rs 8,000 crore.
The Speaker was accompanied by Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj, Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan and district officials.
He directed officials of the NHAI, NHPC and the PWD to reconstruct the damaged stretches of the national highway using the RCC technology to reduce the chances of so much damage to the road in future.
He said the state government would provide all possible help to the rain and flood-hit people, besides ensuring proper restoration of roads, water and power supply etc.
