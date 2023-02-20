Special body for Bir-Billing fails to spend funds, curb unplanned development

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 19

Billing, a famous tourist destination and one of the best sites for paragliding in the world, is in a state of neglect.

Though the state government had created a Special Area Development Authority (SADA) for Bir-Billing, unplanned and haphazard construction has become common at the newly emerged tourist destinations.

Bir-Billing, which will be hosting the International Paragliding World Cup in October, is crying for the authorities’ attention.

A road leading to Billing needs to be repaired. Besides, the shortage of potable water adds to the tourists’ woes. They have to carry drinking water with them. Apart from this, there is a lack of parking facility too. Though hundreds of tourists visit the place daily, there is not even a single public toilet here.

“All basic amenities are missing in Bir-Billing. Billing is also a favourite trekking spot for tourists coming to the Kangra valley. Hundreds of foreigners trek via Billing to the snow-covered places every season. The state government should come out with a master plan for the development of Bir-Billing,” said Raj Abrol, Bir Billing Adventure Paragliding Association president. He said the SADA was getting funds worth lakhs of rupees from the green tax and fee imposed on fliers, yet the money was not being spent for the development of Bir-Billing.

In the absence of any initiative from the state government, dozens of hotels and buildings are coming up here in an unplanned manner. It is feared that if no timely steps are initiated by the state government and the Department of Town and Country Planning (TCP) for the planning of Bir-Billing, its fate would be the same as McLeodganj, Shimla, and Manali, where there is no space left for parking or movement of tourists . It is right time that the state government should intervene and strictly enforce the TCP rules.

Tourists visiting the area always complain about the lack of basic amenities. Heaps of garbage can be seen in every nook and corner of Bir-Billing. There is no arrangement for the disposal of garbage. The local hotel association is collecting garbage at their own level without any support from the government.

Baijnath SDM Salem Aazam says the SADA funds are not at his disposal. These funds are directly deposited in the state exchequer and he has no power to withdraw these or to use them for the development of Bir-Billing, he adds.

No amenities