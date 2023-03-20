Special gram sabha meetings in Lahaul & Spiti on March 24-25

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 19

Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta released the schedule of special gram sabha in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday.

In the meetings of the special gram sabha, the Mission Antyodaya survey interval is to be included in the Gram Panchayat Development Plan.

This plan will be based on nine subjects and in addition, the Village Poverty Alleviation Plan (VPRP) will be presented to the gram panchayat in the sabha.

According to the released schedule, special meetings of the gram sabha will be held in the Lahaul development block at Koksar gram panchayat, Sissu, Gondhla, Muling, Kardang, Darcha, Tandi, Jobrang Shansha, Junda, Thirot, Triloknath, Chimrat, Madgran, Tindi and Barbog on March 24. Other meetings will be held at Khangsar gram panchayat, Goshal, Keylong, Yurnath, Kolong, Warpa, Gauharma, Ranika, Jahalma, Nalda, Mooring, Kishorishkoli, Tingret, Salgraon and Udaipur on March 25.

Similarly, in the Spiti development block, a gram sabha will be held at Demul gram panchayat, Dhankhar, Kungri, Kibber Gue, Saganam and Tabo on March 24 and in Langcha, Hal, Kaza, Lalung, Khurik and Losar on March 25.