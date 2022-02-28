Special kids get training in making bamboo products

Dharamsala, February 27
Differently abled children in Kangra district are being trained to prepare bamboo and other products that can be sold as souvenirs. Development Block, Dharamsala, in collaboration with the Kangra Museum here, organised a two-day workshop and exhibition for the products made by the children. The exhibition was organised on February 25 and 26.
The aid for training the children was provided under Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana (MMGKY). Dharamsala BDO Abhineet Katyayan said that Development Block, Dharamsala, had started the course involving 23 differently abled children and two master trainers for a period of six months. During the course, which started on September 10, the children learnt to prepare different items from locally sourced bamboo. Each master trainer was given Rs 10,000 per month and each trainee was given Rs 3,000 per month.
In order to find new marketing avenues for the products, collaboration has been done with the Kangra Museum. Many tourists visiting the museum in the past two days purchased the products prepared by the special children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...