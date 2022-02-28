Special kids get training in making bamboo products

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 27

Differently abled children in Kangra district are being trained to prepare bamboo and other products that can be sold as souvenirs. Development Block, Dharamsala, in collaboration with the Kangra Museum here, organised a two-day workshop and exhibition for the products made by the children. The exhibition was organised on February 25 and 26.

The aid for training the children was provided under Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana (MMGKY). Dharamsala BDO Abhineet Katyayan said that Development Block, Dharamsala, had started the course involving 23 differently abled children and two master trainers for a period of six months. During the course, which started on September 10, the children learnt to prepare different items from locally sourced bamboo. Each master trainer was given Rs 10,000 per month and each trainee was given Rs 3,000 per month.

In order to find new marketing avenues for the products, collaboration has been done with the Kangra Museum. Many tourists visiting the museum in the past two days purchased the products prepared by the special children.