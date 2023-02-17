Special kids to perform during Shivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 16

Specially abled children and elders living in old age homes will be given an opportunity to show their talent during the cultural evenings in the Shivratri fair here, said Nivedita Negi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

“Sukhashraya-Ab Sapne Honge Pure, a theme based and the first cultural program of Shivratri fair, will be held on February 19 evening. During Shivratri fair, cultural evenings would be organised at Seri Manch in Mandi town from February 19 to 24. Kumar Sahil, Sand Art and Sabri brothers have been selected as star performers in the first cultural evening,” the ADC added.

“On February 20, cultural program will be organized as Himachali Night in which Laman Band, Geeta Bhardwaj and Natti King Kuldeep Sharma will be star attractions. On February 21, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs fame Payal Thakur and Ex Servicemen League will present a programme based on martyrs, while Mamta Bhardwaj and Abhijeet Srivastava of Reality Show fame will be other star performers,” she said.

“On February 22 Arin Arshpreet, Gopal Sharma and Bollywood play back singer Shabab Sabri; on February 23 Ramesh Thakur, Voice of India fame Vineet Singh and Punjabi singer Ashok Masti; on February 24, Winner Voice of Punjab Deepesh Rahi, Abhigya the Band and Himachali singer Vicky Chauhan will enthrall the audience during the cultural evening,” the ADC said.

“Apart from this, local artists of Mandi district and folk artists of other districts of the state are also being given opportunities in cultural evenings,” she remarked.