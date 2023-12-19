Special train introduced on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 18

In view of the increased rush of tourists, Ambala division of the Railways has started a special train- Holiday Special on the heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line from Monday. The train reached the Shimla station in the evening and a sizable number of tourists and commuters de-boarded it.

The number of tourists visiting the Queen of Hills around this time of the year often increases as there are many who want to enjoy nature’s beauty while traveling to the city.

In this special train there are seven coaches. There are three general coaches and two each of chair car and first class. The train will start from Kalka station at 12:20 pm and reach Shimla station at 6:30 pm. The train would halt at Dharampur, Barog and Solan before reaching at the final destination in Shimla.

The special train was started on December 18 and would be continuing till January 15.

“Owing to peak tourist season, the inflow of tourists towards Shimla increases around this time of the year every year. So we have decided to introduce a special holiday train which would ply between Kalka and Shimla stations. As tourists come in large numbers around Christmas and the New Year this train is introduced every year. Apart from providing opportunity to tourists to enjoy the natural vistas of the hill state, the train would not only be instrumental in promoting tourism but also generate revenue for the Railways,” said a senior official of Railways’ Ambala division.

