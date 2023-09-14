Speed up work on smart path

The ongoing work on a smart path from Sanjauli to the IGMC in Shimla has left little space for vehicles to pass by near the hospital. When vehicles get stuck trying to cross the stretch, there’s no place left for even pedestrians to walk. The work on the smart path must be expedited so that there’s enough space for vehicles on the road. Vipin, Shimla

Fight in university

Another bloody fight has taken place between student groups in the HPU, Shimla. Given that fights have become a routine, the university administration must take strict action against the students responsible for such unruly incidents. Such acts of hooliganism must not be allowed in the university.

Ramesh, Summer Hill

Shift stray dogs

Stray dogs can be seen sitting at the entrance of Ajivika Bhawan. For customers it becomes difficult to enter the market with many dogs around. The MC authorities should ensure dogs are shifted elsewhere so that customers could enter the market without the fear of getting bitten. Neeta, Shimla

