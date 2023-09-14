Speed up work on smart path

The ongoing work on a smart path from Sanjauli to the IGMC in Shimla has left little space for vehicles to pass by near the hospital. When vehicles get stuck trying to cross the stretch, there’s no place left for even pedestrians to walk. The work on the smart path must be expedited so that there’s enough space for vehicles on the road. Vipin, Shimla
Fight in university
Another bloody fight has taken place between student groups in the HPU, Shimla. Given that fights have become a routine, the university administration must take strict action against the students responsible for such unruly incidents. Such acts of hooliganism must not be allowed in the university.
Ramesh, Summer Hill
Shift stray dogs
Stray dogs can be seen sitting at the entrance of Ajivika Bhawan. For customers it becomes difficult to enter the market with many dogs around. The MC authorities should ensure dogs are shifted elsewhere so that customers could enter the market without the fear of getting bitten. Neeta, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17