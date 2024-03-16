Speeding, drunk driving behind most road mishaps, DSP tells Sanjauli students

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

A road safety programme was organised by the police at Government College of Excellence, Sanjauli, to educate the students about road safety rules.

The programme was conducted by the Road Safety Club of the college.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dushyant Sarpal from the Transport Directorate (Road Safety Cell) apprised the students about the safety norms and rules.

Through statistics of the state and various districts, he informed the students about various aspects such as enforcement action, accident scenario and fatal consequences of accidents during the lecture.

“Road accidents are more common in Shimla, Mandi, and Kangra than other districts. Keeping in mind the seriousness of the accidents, Kinnaur is the worst affected area,” he said.

Outlining the main causes of accidents, he said in most of the cases, factors like over-speeding, carelessness, drunk driving, and overtaking at narrow points caused fatal accidents.

He stressed the need for the youth to be aware about these issues, and educate their friends and family about them.

He also talked about various road signs, including mandatory road signs, cautionary road signs and informative road signs.

College Principal Bharti Bhagda thanked the DSP for educating the students about the important issue.

Professors from various faculties were present at the event.

A three-member team from the Lakkar Bazar police post informed all the students about all the road safety signs in the college premises.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Mandi #Shimla