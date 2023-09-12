Spend quarterly budget on providing relief: Minister

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 11

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has directed the officials of different government departments to complete the set targets of the relief works being undertaken for the monsoon disaster in Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district. He was presiding over a review meeting of the relief and rehabilitation works with the department officials on Monday.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of relief and rehabilitation works, he said that now after the heavy rains have stopped, focus should be on rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged public and government properties.

He said that due to the early arrival of monsoon, the first quarterly budget could not be utilised properly. In the second quarterly budget, development work remained stalled due to heavy rains. He instructed the officials to make proper planning and spend the budget on development and relief works in a time-bound manner. He directed the officers to work on a war footing to restore the roads, drinking water schemes, power lines and other projects.

The minister stressed on the quality of construction works and said delay in carrying out them would not be tolerated. In case of negligence, the officer concerned would be held accountable. He instructed the officials to cancel the tender of the contractor who does not perform the work as per the set standards and within the prescribed period. Payment of such contractors should be stopped and he be blacklisted.

Chandra Kumar directed the officials of the PWD to complete the tender process for depositing money for the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges and government buildings. He instructed the departmental officers to quickly complete the formalities of the construction work of Gaj Khad Bridge.

The minister directed the officials of the Jal Shakti Department to take special steps to meet the targets set under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Apart from this, the officers were instructed to take necessary steps and take personal interest in settling the remaining formalities for starting the construction work of Sukhahar Canal. He asked the officials to make the closed tube wells in the area functional soon.

He instructed the officials to prepare the sewerage scheme of Rs 80 crore approved for Kotla, Jawali and Nagrota Suriya as per the needs for the next 30 years. The minister directed the officials of the Rural Development Department to work through MNREGA to start repair and reconstruction works in rural areas as soon as possible.

