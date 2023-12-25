Spiti admn mulls bank to aid poor expectant moms

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 24

The Spiti administration will launch Lifesaving Bank on January 26 to help expectant mothers belonging to poor financial background during their treatment. For this, a committee was constituted a few days ago under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kaza, Rahul Jain.

Jain said, “This bank will be run by officers and employees posted in Spiti. Different charges have been fixed for different categories of employees who will make contribution towards this bank. The charge for Class I category is fixed at Rs 100 per month; for Class II category, it is Rs 50 per month; for Class III, it is Rs 30 per month; and for Class IV, it is Rs 20 per month,” he said.

“The heads of departments will collect the said amount in their respective departments on the 10th day of every month. Thereafter, it will be deposited in the ADC office on the 15th day of every month,” he said.

“In the initial phase, only expectant mothers will benefit from this scheme. After some time, when the bank becomes stronger, cancer and heart patients, etc. will also be helped,” the ADC said. He said the work of Lifesaving Bank was to provide every possible help to those expectant mothers who go to Shimla, Kullu and Nerchowk for treatment. Due to poor financial conditions, they faced difficulty in bearing the expenses of living and eating there.

