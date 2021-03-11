Spiti children use plastic waste to make bricks

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 7

A group of children in the Spiti valley are using plastic waste to make bricks in order to conserve the volatile environment of the tribal district. The bricks can be used to construct embankments alongside roads.

Video of brick-making goes viral The bricks can be used to construct embankments alongside roads. Some vistors had noticed Tenzin Chhoda, Thille Palmo and Chhering Palmo, students of Government Primary School at Lingti in the Spiti valley while making bricks. They interacted with the children and recorded brick-making with a mobile phone camera. They then posted the video on social media platforms where it has gone viral.

In the video, the children can be heard saying “plastic waste will damage the ecology of the area, so we are collecting it to make poly bricks on the direction of our father, Tenzin Lama”.

So far, the children have made five such bricks.

Impressed by their ingenuity, Minister for Technical Education Ram Lal Markanda met them in Spiti on Friday. He appreciated their commitment and urged the local administration to promote the idea among other children as well. He directed the district officials to deposit the prepared “poly bricks” in the block development office so that these could be used in construction.